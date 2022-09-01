US agents search properties linked to Russian oligarch

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. federal agents have simultaneously searched three properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch whose $120 million yacht was seized in April. Agents searched a high-rise in Manhattan, an estate in a posh Hamptons beach community, and an exclusive Miami island. The FBI confirmed it was at the locations Thursday, but would not provide any more information. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that billionaire Viktor Vekselberg was the target of the searches. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and did so on condition of anonymity. There was no immediate response to a request for comment sent to lawyers who have represented Vekselberg.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and JOSHUA GOODMAN Associated Press

