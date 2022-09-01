Video of detective hitting woman prompts NYPD investigation

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say they’re investigating a confrontation this week in which a detective hit and shoved a woman to the ground, after she struck him as he helped arrest an armed suspect wanted in an attempted killing. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Thursday that the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Group is investigating. Advocates called for Detective Kendo Kinsey’s firing after after a bystander captured video of the clash, which occurred Tuesday. As of Thursday, there was no change in his duty status. Mayor Eric Adams defended Kinsey, saying he and other officers showed “great restraint.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.