Zimbabwe moves 2,500 wild animals due to climate change

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has begun moving more than 2,500 wild animals from a southern reserve to one in the country’s north to rescue them from drought, as the ravages of climate change replace poaching as the biggest threat to wildlife. “Project Rewild Zambezi,” as the operation is called, is moving the animals to an area in the Zambezi River valley to rebuild the wildlife populations there. Tinashe Farawo, spokesman for the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, says the lack of water has made it necessary to move wildlife as their current habitat has become parched by prolonged drought.

