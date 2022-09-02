Germany confirms $28M settlement with Munich attack families

BERLIN (AP) — The German government has confirmed that families of 11 Israeli athletes killed by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Munich Olympics will receive a total of 28 million euros (dollars) in compensation. The figure — which includes payments already made — had previously been reported by German and Israeli media but not officially communicated by the government. It’s a significant increase from the initial 10 million-euro offer to the families ahead of the 50th anniversary of the attack. As part of an agreement with the families, Germany has agreed to acknowledge failures that authorities made at the time and to allow German and Israeli historians to review the events surrounding the attack.

