Gibraltar says heavy fuel yet to be removed from cargo ship

MADRID (AP) — Gibraltar authorities say 80 percent of the diesel from a damaged and partly sunken bulk carrier ship has been removed but that some 180 tons of heavy fuel is still on board. The ship was ordered beached after colliding Monday with another vessel in the bay of the British territory located at the western entrance to the Mediterranean Sea. A government spokesman said there had been no further seepage of heavy fuel and that the situation was under control.

