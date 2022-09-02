Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says its navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea before letting them go, the latest maritime incident involving the U.S. Navy’s new drone fleet in the Mideast. Iranian state television aired footage it said came from the deck of an Iranian destroyer, where lifejacket-wearing sailors examined two Saildrone Explorers. They tossed one overboard as another warship can be seen in the distance. Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard recently seized and released another such drone in the Persian Gulf. The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet said two American destroyers followed and demanded the Iranians return the drones.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.