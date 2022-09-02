Minister: All French nuclear reactors to restart by winter

PARIS (AP) — France’s minister for energy transition says French electricity giant EDF has committed to restart all its nuclear reactors by this winter to help the country through the energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine. Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Friday the government is taking steps to “avoid restrictive measures” over energy use in the peak winter cold season. The minister spoke following a special government meeting over energy issues. At the moment, 32 of the 56 nuclear reactors operated in France by EDF are shut down for usual maintenance and, in some cases, to repair corrosion problems. France relies on nuclear energy for about 67% of its electricity, more than any other country.

