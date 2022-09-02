Police in Memphis search for woman abducted while jogging

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are searching for a woman who police said was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus. Memphis police say 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was last seen at 4:20 a.m. Friday,. University police say she was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run. Police say Fletcher’s cellphone and water bottle were discovered in front of a house owned by the university. Memphis police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were searching for Fletcher.

