4 Afghan kids playing with unexploded shell killed in school

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say unexploded ordnance detonated in southern Afghanistan killing four children and injuring three others after the kids brought it inside their school. The incident in Helmand province Saturday happened when the children discovered an unexploded shell and brought it inside their religious school and started playing with it. That’s according to a statement from the provincial police chief’s office. The children were ages 7 to 14 and at least three were injured. Afghanistan has suffered from decades of war and remains highly dangerous for children, who often collect scrap metal to sell to support their families. Many are killed or maimed when they come across unexploded ordinance.

