$50,000 reward for information on abducted Memphis jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who police say was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case. Memphis police have said 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday. Police say she was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. The vehicle was located Saturday and a male who was occupying it was detained, but Fletcher has not been located. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.