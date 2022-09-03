Skip to Content
$50,000 reward for information on abducted Memphis jogger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The family of a Tennessee woman who police say was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus has offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case. Memphis police have said 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher was last seen about 4:20 a.m. Friday. Police say she was jogging when a man approached her and forced her into a dark-colored GMC Terrain after a brief struggle. The vehicle was located Saturday and a male who was occupying it was detained, but Fletcher has not been located. She was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning run.

