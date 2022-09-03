British airline passenger faces charges in Greece

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a British man has been charged in Greece with several offenses after his flight from London to Cyprus was diverted. One of the charges is a felony for allegedly endangering transportation and passenger and crew safety. The charges were pressed after the 22-year-old man faced a prosecutor Saturday. The easyJet flight to Paphos was diverted to Thessaloniki late Friday after the passenger had apparently exhibited unruly behavior and fought with fellow passengers and the crew. The charge sheet says several empty bottles of alcoholic drinks were found on his seat. The man is being held pending a Monday appearance before a magistrate.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.