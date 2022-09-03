East China suspends ferries, classes as typhoon approaches

BEIJING (AP) — Cities in eastern China have suspended ferry services and suspended classes as they brace for the arrival of Typhoon Hinnamnor. The storm is also impacting neighboring Taiwan, Japan and Korea. China’s largest city of Shanghai on Sunday suspended ferry services and deployed more than 50,000 police officers to aid with rescues and guide traffic away from danger areas. The eastern business hub of Wenzhou also ordered all classes suspended on Monday. Typhoon Hinnamnor is the strongest global storm of 2022, and is forecasted to move gradually northward into the East China Sea. Evacuations and flight cancellations have been ordered in Japan’s Okinawa. The storm is also expected to bring intense rainfall to the Korean peninsula, bringing the possibility of flooding.

