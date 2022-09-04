1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound
LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state. The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Seattle. The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.