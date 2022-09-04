Challenges mount against Peru’s president, his family

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Pedro Castillo’s surprise election brought hopes for change in Peru’s unstable and corrupt political system, but the impoverished rural teacher and political neophyte has found himself so engulfed in impeachment votes and corruption allegations that his presidency has become an exercise in political survival. Chances the leftist leader could accomplish a signature policy, such as improving education or health care, were slim to begin with given his lack of support in Congress. They’ve evaporated as he focuses on staying in office and his family’s freedom. In just over one year as president, Castillo has survived two congressional votes to oust him and faces six criminal investigations.

