LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story published September 3, 2022, about former President Barack Obama winning an Emmy Award, The Associated Press erroneously reported that one of his two earlier Grammy Awards was for his audiobook reading of “A Promised Land.” He was nominated for that recording but did not win. He has won Grammys for “The Audacity of Hope” and “Dreams From My Father.”

