Hamas executes 5 Gazans charged with murder, aiding Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Hamas authorities have executed five Palestinian men convicted in separate cases of murder and alleged collaboration with Israel. The Interior Ministry said the executions Sunday meant “to achieve public deterrence and security.” But rights groups in the past have questioned fair-trial standards in the military and civilian courts of the Islamic militant group. Two of the men, both members of the Palestinian security forces, were killed by firing squad, and the other three were hanged at dawn at a security site in Gaza City. The executions were the first since Hamas put to death three Gazans who were condemned in a hasty trial of killing a leader of the group in 2017.

