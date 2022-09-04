Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital. The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. The department says in a Facebook post that “she will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family.” Burton was taken off life support Thursday. A Richmond man is jailed on three attempted murder charges in the officer’s shooting.

