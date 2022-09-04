Lee You-Mi of ‘Squid Game’ among creative arts Emmy winners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee You-mi of “Squid Game” along with Colman Domingo, Laurie Metcalf and Nathan Lane were best guest actor winners at Sunday’s creative arts Emmy Awards. The honors were announced at the two-part weekend ceremony, which on Saturday had yielded multiple trophies for the special “Adele: One Night Only” and the documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” Each won five trophies. “Euphoria,” “Stranger Things” and “The White Lotus” emerged as Sunday’s big winners, also winning a quintet of trophies apiece. The creative arts awards are a precursor to the main Emmy ceremony that will air at 8 p.m. EDT Sept. 12 on NBC. The host is “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson.

