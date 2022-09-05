6 dead after building collapses in Nigeria’s largest city

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Emergency officials in Nigeria say at least six people are dead after a seven-story building collapsed in Lagos, the country’s largest city. The building was being constructed in the Victoria Island area of Lagos when it collapsed on Sunday. According to Ibrahim Farinloye of the National Emergency Management Agency, no one has yet been rescued alive at the scene. Authorities have ordered the arrest of the developer who was accused of not following due process in building the structure. Dr. Idris Salako, Lagos Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, also resigned on Monday amid growing pressure and condemnation over the frequent building collapses in the state.

