German president apologizes for 1972 Olympic attack failures

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has apologized for multiple failures by his country before, during and after the 1972 Munich OIympics. He spoke as he joined his Israeli counterpart and relatives of the 11 Israeli athletes killed in the attack by Palestinian militants at the games 50 years ago. An anniversary ceremony was held Monday at the Fuerstenfeldbruck airfield outside Munich. That was the scene of a botched rescue attempt in which nine of the Israeli athletes, a West German police officer and five of the assailants were killed. It came days after an agreement that ended a long dispute over compensation.

