India’s Bengaluru flooded after days of torrential rains

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Life for many in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru is disrupted after two days of torrential rains set off long traffic snarls, widespread power cuts and heavy floods that swept into homes and submerged roads. With several parts of the city still heavily waterlogged, videos on social media showed people hopping onto tractors to get to work. Many schools were shut on Monday over the heavy downpours and authorities have warned of interruptions to the water supply. Boats have been deployed to rescue people submerged in floodwaters. The chief minister says some areas in the city saw 150% more rain than usual in the first week of September. Employees in several companies in India’s tech capital are forced to work from home.

