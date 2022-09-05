No end to crisis as Iraq’s PM ends second round of talks

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s caretaker prime minister has convened a second round of talks with Iraqi leaders aimed at resolving the ongoing political crisis between rival Shiite blocs. The absence of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr from the talks on Monday will likely render futile the premier’s efforts to broker a solution to the 11-month crisis. The participants who attended were joined by U.N. representative, Jeanine Hennish-Plasschaert. They agreed to form a technical committee to find common ground and hold early elections. Al-Sadr and his political rivals, the Iran-backed Shiite groups, have been at odds since after last year’s parliamentary elections.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.