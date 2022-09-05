Slovak government loses its majority after partner withdraws

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia’s political crisis has deepened after a junior party completed its withdrawal from the four-party coalition. That leaves Prime Minister Eduard Heger without a parliamentary majority. Three ministers from the liberal Freedom and Solidarity party submitted their resignations on Monday. They followed the example of the party leader and former Economy Minister Richard Sulik, who resigned from his government post last week. The Freedom and Solidarity party previously said it wasn’t willing to stay in the government because of disagreements with Finance Minister Igor Matovic, a populist leader whose Ordinary People party won the 2020 parliamentary election.

