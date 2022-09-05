UN envoy says won’t visit Myanmar if she can’t see Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations special envoy on Myanmar says she will not visit the Southeast Asia nation again unless its military government allows her to meet with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The envoy, Noeleen Heyzer of Singapore, also warned that large numbers of people will be forced to flee Myanmar in search of safety, and that the international community must help provide them with humanitarian assistance. Myanmar’s military seized power last year from Suu Kyi’s elected government, plunging the country into what some U.N. experts have described as civil war. Suu Kyi and top figures in her Cabinet and party were arrested, and have since been tried on a variety of charges that critics say were fabricated.

