Venezuela: Armed forces make largest pot bust in a decade

TIRAYA, Venezuela (AP) — The armed forces of Venezuela have carried out what authorities say is the largest marijuana bust of the last 10 years in the South American country. General Domingo Hernández is the general commander of the Operational Strategic Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces. He told reporters Monday that members of the armed forces on Saturday intercepted a vessel carrying more than 3.1 US tons of marijuana and almost 18 pounds of cocaine off Venezuela’s Caribbean coast. He says the vessel had departed Colombia and was en route to the island of Martinique. Twelve men traveling on the boat were arrested. Hernández says all are Venezuelans.

