EXPLAINER: Why Truss went to Scotland to become UK leader

LONDON (AP) — Liz Truss became Britain’s prime minister when Queen Elizabeth II formally asked her to form a government. The ceremony took place on Tuesday at a royal residence in Scotland. It follows a bruising two-month contest to succeed Boris Johnson. He formally offered his resignation to the queen shortly before Truss arrived to take up the mantle. The handover of power is governed by rules and traditions built up over the centuries as the U.K. evolved from an absolute monarchy to a modern parliamentary democracy where the sovereign plays an important but largely ceremonial role as head of state.

