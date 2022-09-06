Investigators: New DNA in 20-year-old Kansas double murder

GREAT BEND, Kan. (AP) — Kansas law enforcement officials say they have recovered a small amount of DNA they hope will eventually provide a breakthrough in the killing of two Kansas women 20 years ago. Kansas Bureau of Investigation special agent Cody Latham said during a news conference Tuesday that DNA from a male was collected from the body of either 24-year-old Mandi Alexander and 79-year-old Mary Drake. The women were killed on Sept. 4, 2002, at a Dolly Madison Bakery outlet in Great Bend. Thompson says there is not enough DNA to put it into a national database of criminal offenders, but that the DNA could provide a vital clue.

