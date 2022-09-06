Polish court hears defamation case brought by Kaczynski

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A court in Warsaw has opened proceedings in a defamation case brought by Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, against a journalist who publicly alleges the leader of the country’s ruling party is gay. Kaczynski is demanding an apology and a retraction from journalist Jan Pinski. Kaczynski did not show up for the start of the case before the District Court on Tuesday. The court heard Pinski repeat his previous allegations and decided it will not hear witnesses during the cases, which it adjourned indefinitely. Kaczynski and the government run by his party have adopted a conservative and hostile approach to the LGBTQ community in Poland, and refused to allow same-sex marriage.

