Russia sends more energy to Asia as Europe cuts back

BERLIN (AP) — A new report says Russia sent significantly more oil and coal to India and China over the summer compared with the start of the year, while European countries that long relied on Russian energy have cut back sharply in response to the war in Ukraine. The Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Tuesday that Russia received about 158 billion euros in revenue for the sale of oil, natural gas and coal from February to August. More than half of those exports — some 85 billion euros worth — went to the European Union. The report found that the single biggest importer worldwide was China, which bought 35 billion euros worth of Russian energy.

