Taiwan leader cites threat of Chinese ‘cognitive warfare’

HENGCHUN, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s president says China is conducting “cognitive warfare” against the self-ruled island by spreading misinformation in addition to its regular military incursions into nearby waters and airspace. Experts have warned that China has made substantial inroads within Taiwanese mass media and could plant false narratives in social media and elsewhere to erode military morale and public confidence if it makes good on its threat to use force to annex the island. President Tsai Ing-wen also referenced China’s use of drones to pressure Taiwan’s military. Speaking Tuesday during a visit to an air defense and missile battalion, she said Beijing is seeking to “create disturbance in the minds of people” along with its physical threats.

