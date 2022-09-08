‘A stalwart’: World mourns Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Condolences poured in from around the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II whose rule saw Britain through decades of change. She had been on the throne since 1952 when the nation was still rebuilding from the destruction of World War II. Elizabeth became a global icon of calmness and fortitude through years of upheaval. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her “a stalwart of our times.” She died at age 96 at Balmoral Castle which is her summer residence in Scotland.

