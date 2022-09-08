Police: Man arrested in Minnesota shooting that left 3 dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Officials say a man has been arrested in a weekend shooting in Minnesota’s capital city that left three people dead and two others wounded. Authorities say police and the FBI arrested the 41-year-old Minneapolis man in Chicago on Wednesday in the shooting in St. Paul. Officers on Sunday found 33-year-old Angelica Gonzales, 42-year-old Cory Freeman, and 44-year-old Maisha Spaulding dead inside a home and a man and woman wounded outside. Police said they continue to investigate and can’t yet release further details, including the circumstances of the shootings and whether they are looking for other suspects.

