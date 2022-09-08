UN approves Austria’s Volker Türk as new human rights chief
By EDITH M. LEDERER and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved veteran Austrian diplomat Volker Türk to be the global body’s human rights chief and the world’s advocate for adherence to the universal rights at a time when the office is facing harsh criticism from China for accusing Beijing of abuses against Muslim minorities. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominated Türk, his top policy chief, late Wednesday and the 193-member assembly approved the appointment by consensus Thursday with a bang of the gavel by the acting president, followed by applause. Türk will replace Michelle Bachelet of Chile as high commissioner for human rights, based in Geneva.