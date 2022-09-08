UN approves Austria’s Volker Türk as new human rights chief

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved veteran Austrian diplomat Volker Türk to be the global body’s human rights chief and the world’s advocate for adherence to the universal rights at a time when the office is facing harsh criticism from China for accusing Beijing of abuses against Muslim minorities. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres nominated Türk, his top policy chief, late Wednesday and the 193-member assembly approved the appointment by consensus Thursday with a bang of the gavel by the acting president, followed by applause. Türk will replace Michelle Bachelet of Chile as high commissioner for human rights, based in Geneva.

By EDITH M. LEDERER and FRANK JORDANS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.