UN chief arrives in massively climate-induced hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has arrived in Pakistan on a two-day solidarity visit during which he will travel to flood-hit areas. On his arrival at an airport near Islamabad, he was received by senior officials. His visit comes hours after Pakistan’s prime minister urged the world to step up the fight against climate change as a way to avoid more deadly flooding. Shahbaz Sharif made the comment in a meeting on Thursday with Derek Chollet, a senior official at the U.S. State Department, as the impoverished nation struggles with the aftermath of the most devastating floods in its recent history. The deluges have killed 1,391 people, affected 3.3 million and made more than half a million homeless.

