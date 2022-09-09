2 House chairs seek probe into airlines’ use of federal aid

Two key lawmakers want the government to investigate whether airlines used federal pandemic-relief money to encourage employees to quit. The lawmakers said Friday that taxpayers helped the airline industry during their darkest days at the start of the pandemic, and they deserve to know how the money was spent. Airlines received grants totaling $54 billion to keep workers on the job during the pandemic. Airlines were barred from laying off workers, but they encouraged thousands to quit by taking buyouts or early retirement. Airlines were caught short-staffed when travel bounced back earlier this year, contributing to widespread flight delays and cancellations.

