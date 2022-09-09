5 dead after New Zealand boat flips in possible whale strike

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Five people in New Zealand died Saturday after the small charter boat they were aboard capsized in what may have been a collision with a whale. Authorities say another six people aboard the boat were rescued. The boat overturned near the South Island town of Kaikōura. Police are investigating the cause of the accident. Kaikōura Mayor Craig Mackle told The Associated Press that the water was dead calm at the time of the accident and the assumption was that a whale had surfaced from beneath the boat.

