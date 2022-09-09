Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman. The changes announced Thursday capped a nearly yearlong process that began when Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, an American Indian, took office in 2021 and worked to remove the offensive word from the names of nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places nationwide. In Wisconsin, there are 28 places that have been renamed including Squaw Island in Door County, now named Keyes Island. Chairman of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, Ron Corn Sr., told WLUK-TV he is gratified that the changes are finally being made.

