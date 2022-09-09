EU nations struggle to find joint approach on energy prices

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations are struggling to find full consensus on ways to shield the population from increasing energy prices that threaten to plunge millions into cold and poverty over the winter as Russia chokes off natural gas supplies. The energy ministers of the EU’s 27 nations on Friday couldn’t agree on whether and how to impose a price cap on Russian gas. Ever-recalcitrant Hungary refused as it would go against its supply interests. Other countries differed on whether a price cap should apply only to Russia or to other producers, too. Energy ministers did give general recommendations to the EU’s executive branch on options like windfall levies on some energy companies whose profits have risen along with skyrocketing prices.

