Man accused in fatal Wisconsin parade attack withdraws plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Forty-year-old Darrell Brooks appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.