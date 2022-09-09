Trains collide in Croatia, killing at least 3, injuring 11

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian authorities say a passenger train and freight train collided Friday night in central Croatia. At least three people have been killed and 11 injured. Police say the collision happened around 9:30 p.m. near the town of Novska, which is close to Croatia’s border with Bosnia. Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic rushed to the scene. He confirms 3 bodies have been found so far but says more casualties could still be found in the morning. The cause for the collision was not immediately clear. Plenkovic says the injured have been hospitalized, some with serious injuries, but none in life-threatening condition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.