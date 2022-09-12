Fraud trial begins for founder of automaker Nikola

NEW YORK (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the fraud trial of Trevor Milton. The founder and former executive chairman of Nikola Corp. is accused of lying about the electric truck startup’s vehicles. Milton was indicted last year on charges of securities fraud and wire fraud. He has pleaded not guilty and was freed after his arrest on $100 million bail. Milton started Nikola in 2015, and announced that its stock would be publicly listed in 2020. He resigned in September of that year, after the company had signed a $2 billion agreement with General Motors but following a report making allegations of fraud.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.