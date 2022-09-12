Man kills Toronto cop, 1 other before being killed by police

TORONTO (AP) — A man shot and killed a Toronto police officer while he was was on lunch break, shot another person and then fled and shot three more people elsewhere, including one other fatally, before being tracked down and shot dead by police a cemetery in a different city. Authorities issued an emergency alert to phones saying they were investigating an active shooter following two shootings in Mississauga, Ontario, and Milton, Ontario. Police later confirmed the suspect was killed in Hamilton, Ontario. Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said Constable Andrew Hong of traffic services was killed. Hong, 48, was a 22-year veteran of the force.

