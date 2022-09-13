Biden drops in on Delaware to vote in person for primaries

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden made a quick jaunt to his home state on Tuesday evening to vote in Delaware’s primary, one of the last contests ahead of the November elections. Delaware allows for vote by mail, but presidents often return to their home states to cast their ballot in person. The sole competitive statewide contest in heavily Democratic Delaware is for state auditor, where the incumbent was convicted of conflict of interest and other misdemeanor charges in July. Rhode Island and New Hampshire also are holding primary contests on Tuesday.

