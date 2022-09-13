Investigation underway into antisemitism at U of Vermont

Officials say the Office of Civil Rights of the U.S. Department of Education is investigating allegations of antisemitism at the University of Vermont. The complaint filed by the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law alleges that some Jewish students at UVM who identify with Israel as the Jewish homeland have been excluded from clubs. The complaint also alleges that a university teaching assistant threatened to reduce the grades of students who expressed support for Zionism, a movement that sees Israel as the homeland for Jewish people. University officials say they are aware of the investigation and they are looking forward to providing the agency with a full response.

