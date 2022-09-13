Lewinsky says Starr’s death painful ‘for those who love him’

NEW YORK (AP) — Monica Lewinsky has released a tempered, compassionate response to the death Tuesday of Ken Starr, the former independent counsel whose investigation of Bill Clinton helped reveal her affair with the president and, she once wrote, made her life a “living hell.” Lewinsky was a White House intern in the mid-1990s, in her early 20s, when she began a relationship with Clinton, one that Starr would document in exhaustive, explicit detail. Lewinsky says the new of Starr’s death brought up “complicated feelings,” but she imagines ”it’s a painful loss for those who love him.”

