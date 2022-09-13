Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. The former lieutenant governor became the state’s chief executive a year and a half ago when two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. McKee will be the heavy favorite in the liberal state in November against the Republican nominee, Ashley Kalus, a business owner and political novice. McKee edged out former CVS executive Helena Foulkes in spite of her late surge in the polls and a last-minute endorsement from The Boston Globe’s editorial board. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea finished a close third.

