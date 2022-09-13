Rhode Island governor locked in a tight Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee is locked in a tight Democratic primary as he seeks his first full term in office. With about half of the vote counted, McKee and former CVS Health executive Helena Foulkes are essentially tied, with Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea a few percentage points behind. McKee was lieutenant governor when he ascended to the state’s top office last year after two-term Gov. Gina Raimondo was tapped as U.S. commerce secretary. He is trying to avoid becoming the first sitting governor to lose a primary since 2018. Foulkes appears to have benefited from a late rise in the polls, and she earned a last-minute endorsement from The Boston Globe’s editorial board.

