Rivals Turkey and Greece come together for NATO drill in Med

ISTANBUL (AP) — Amid an escalating war of words over disputes in the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas, Turkey and Greece have come together for an annual NATO naval exercise. The traditional rivals are among 12 alliance members taking part in Dynamic Mariner-Mavi Balina 22 off Turkey’s western coast on Tuesday. Relations between Turkey and Greece have worsened recently, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issued a thinly veiled invasion threat a week ago. The neighbors have decades-old disputes over an array of issues, including territorial claims in the Aegean and Mediterranean and disagreements over the airspace there. The friction has brought them to the brink of war three times in the last half-century.

