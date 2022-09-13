Staffmember injured after package explodes at university in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — A police bomb squad rushed to the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a suspicious package after an explosion caused minor injuries to at least one person.

Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university’s Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.

Active Incident: Multiple #BEMS units responded to Leon St. in Boston for a reported explosion. One patient treated and transported by BLS ambulance to an area hospital. No additional information available at this time. — Boston EMS (@BOSTON_EMS) September 13, 2022

A spokesperson for Norteastern University confirmed a suspicious package detonated when a staff member opened it.

:Shortly after 7 pm on Tuesday evening, a package delivered to Holmes Hall on Northeastern’s Boston campus detonated when a staff member opened it. The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated. The Boston Police Department's Bomb Squad and Boston Emergency Services are at the scene investigating. The building has been evacuated and a notification was sent to the Boston campus at 7:55 pm urging people to avoid the area. We will update members of the Northeastern community when more information is available." - Shannon Nargi, Media Relations Manager for Northeastern via WCVB

WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries.

Police responded shortly before 8 p.m., and the university asked students who had gathered for an evening journalism class at the hall to evacuate the building.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston.