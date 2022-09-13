“Sweetie Pie’s” star says he did not arrange nephew’s death

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former reality TV star from St. Louis testified that he had nothing to do with his nephew’s killing. James “Tim” Norman is accused of arranging the death of 21-year-old Andre Montgomery on March 2016. Both men were part of the “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” reality show based in St. Louis that aired on the OWN network for five seasons. Prosecutors allege Norman paid two people to kill Montgomery after taking out a $450,000 life insurance policy on his nephew. Norman testified Tuesday that he was a mentor to Montgomery. He said he bought the life insurance policy to give a longtime customer at Sweetie Pie’s restaurant some business.

